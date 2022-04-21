VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — Madison baseball junior Bryce Eldridge was selected to compete in Team USA’s Prospect Development Pipeline (PDP) league this summer.

“It’s an honor to get invited,” said Eldridge. “I’m looking forward to it. I’m definitely going to take advantage of my opportunity there.”

Bryce will join roughly 100 other high school prospects in Cary, North Carolina on June 28. The league concludes on July 7, and if all goes well, Bryce would be invited to be on the U18 National Team and compete at the WBSC U18 World Cup in September.

“I’m going to do whatever I can to make sure that happens,” said Eldridge. “I’m going to work hard and stay healthy, and I’m excited to get there.”

Madison head coach Mark Gjormand was not surprised to see his stud selected for the league.

“It’s well deserved. He’s the best player in the state of Virginia and obviously one of the best players in the country. Just a great opportunity and a chance for him to go and just getting the invite is something special.”