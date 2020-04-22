Fredericksburg Nationals to host Virtual At Home Opener

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Potomac Nationals, now the Fredericksburg Nationals, were supposed to debut at their new ballpark Thursday, April 23 against the Frederick Keys, in what is now another event lost to the coronavirus.

Instead, the team will host a “Virtual At Home Opener” beginning at 9 a.m. that includes “9 innings” of games, giveaways and interviews on the team’s social media pages.

FredNats Executive Vice President and General Manager, Nick Hall and Treasurer/Owner, Seth Silber will also take fans on a virtual tour of the new ballpark that will be broadcast on the Frederick Nationals’ Facebook page beginning at 5:30 p.m.

A ceremonial first pitch will be thrown out by Mary Washington Healthcare’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Christopher Newman and Chief Nursing Officer, Eileen Dohmann, and following the the virtual tour, there will be a ceremony honoring local healthcare workers.

Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and City Councilmen, Matt Kelly are also expected to be a part of tomorrows virtual festivities.