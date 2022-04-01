CHANTILLY, Va (WDVM) — On Saturday, the men’s basketball Final Four will take place in New Orleans, but one high school in Virginia will have a big impact in both games.

Four former Paul VI basketball stars are on three of the four remaining teams: Trevor Keels and Jeremy Roach for Duke, Anthony Harris for North Carolina, and Brandon Slater for Villanova.

A couple years ago, all four players started for PVI, and helped lead the Panthers to a private school state championship. Now, they all play for a national championship.

“We just had a special connection,” said Keels. “After that state championship, we knew we were going to win like that at the next level too, and now we are here.”

“Four years later, and we all end up here in the Final Four,” said Roach. “You couldn’t be more happier. This shows you how good PVI is in the DMV area.”

Their former high school head coach Glen Farello had the highest of praise about his former players.

“That group was just some of the most competitive kids we ever had,” said Farello. “We knew that they could all be special because they all cared about winning and they did more than score the ball. They all found ways to contribute to their teams and help their teams advance.”

The men’s Final Four tips off on Saturday at 6:09 p.m. with Villanova taking on Kansas, and then will be followed by North Carolina vs. Duke.