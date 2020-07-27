Virginia High School League opts to delay sports till December 14th, Fall sports start February 15th

CHANTILLY, V.a (WDVM) – The Virginia High School League Executive Committee meeting in special session today, voting to move forward with Model 3 in its re-opening of sports and activities for the 2020-21 school year.

Model 3 delays all VHSL sports and activities until December 14th, with Fall sports beginning February 15th. The Spring season will be played from April 12th to June 26th.

All of this does not guarantee that high school sports will be played this academic year. The entire state of Virginia must move past Phase 3 of their reopening plan, in order for the VHSL to move forward with this updated plan.