Vince Carter retires from NBA after 22 seasons

(WDVM) — On Thursday, NBA star Vince Carter officially retired from basketball.

Carter made it official on his podcast, bringing an end to his 22-year career, which was the most seasons played by an NBA player ever. He was also the the last active player in the league that was drafted in the 1990s, as his first season was 1998.

Carter ends his career 19th all-time in points and 3rd all-time in games played. He is also the only NBA player to ever play in four different decades (1990s, 2000s, 2010s, 2020s).

The veteran started his career with the Toronto Raptors, but also played for New

Jersey, Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Memphis, Sacramento, and then finally with the Atlanta Hawks.