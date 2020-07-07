Vince Ahearn takes over as new head football coach for Smithsburg High

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Vince Ahearn will take over as the fifth head coach in Smithsburg High School history.

Coach Ahearn takes over, after ending his last stint with the Tuscarora Titans, in Frederick, Maryland. He takes over a program that has not made it to the playoffs since 2010.

He said, “Interesting is that why did I pick this community and honestly I have to ask, why did they pick me? This is a great opportunity for anybody, and for me that’s how I look at it.”