Vienna hosts little league state tournament, Vienna National looks to win it

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — For the first time in 17 years, the Virginia Little League state tournament is being held in Vienna, and to make it even better, one of their hometown teams is competing.

Vienna National Little League one their district, and is one of 16 teams remaining in the state. So, the team is the home team for states, and will have a chance at winning in front of the home crowd.

“It makes it even that much more rewarding,” said Josh Cilman, Vienna National Little League head coach. “It was taken from us last summer, but it makes it that much more special and we appreciate it more this year now that we realize what we missed last year.”

The 16 teams kick off group play on Friday: four groups with four teams in each group. The top two teams from each group will qualify for a single elimination bracket to decide who will move on to the southeast regional tournament in Warner Robbins, Georgia.

“I think tomorrow will be the most fans this group plays in front of maybe in their baseball career,” said Cilman. “The words out, Vienna is going to come out strong and support blue nation and this team and we will see what happens.”