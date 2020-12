CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (WDVM) — The Virginia High School League took to social media on Friday to announce that student-athletes during the winter sports season will be required to wear face masks during competitions and practices.

This announcement was made due to result of the increase in COVID-19 cases statewide and to go with the new mandates from Governor Northam.

The winter sports excluded from this rule are cheerleading, gymnastics, wrestling, and swimming and diving.