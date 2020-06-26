VHSL update: Still no decision on fall sports schedules

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Virginia High School League Executive Committee met Thursday to discuss fall sports and the FY2021 budget.

As Virginia moves from Phase Two to Phase Three, high school sports begins to become more of a possibility in the fall. However, the VHSL did not come to the conclusion about fall athletic schedules, saying on Twitter that the schedules cannot be created until Virginia is out of Phase Three.

VHSL Executive Director John W. “Billy” Haun had two words to say for everyone waiting for the decision about high school sports returning.

“Be patient,” said Haun. “Everybody wants to do it, but everybody knows that we need to be patient and hope things work out in a positive way for us.”

The VHSL voted Thursday as well to hold meetings in July and August. The exact dates for those meetings have yet to be decided.