VHSL State Semis: Yorktown boy’s soccer defeats West Springfield 3-1

ARLINGTON, Va (WDVM) — After being down 1-0 at the half, Yorktown boy’s soccer put on a scoring clinic, scoring three goals, and defeating West Springfield 3-1 to advance to the state final.

The Spartans got on the board in the first seven minutes. After that, it was all Yorktown.

Tristan Kickbush, the hero from the region final game vs. South Lakes, evened the score with a header from a long free kick cross. Then, with eleven minutes remaining, the Patriots took the lead on a Gibson Lusk goal. Yorktown would add another late, securing the victory and the state final berth.

“It’s the furthest our school has ever made it in boy’s soccer,” said Tristan Kickbush. “This is really huge for us.”

Yorktown will play in the VHSL Class 6 State Final on Wednesday.