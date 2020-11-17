VHSL Executive Director talks about moving forward with plans to start the high school sports season on time

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (WDVM) — It has felt like a lifetime since Virginia has had any type of high school sporting event, but it might not be much longer until we do once again.

Back in late October, the Virginia High School League announced that Governor Northam signed an executive order that dealt with high school sports in Virginia. It mostly dealt with the total amount of participants and spectators that can be at sporting events, but it opened the door for the VHSL to be able to go through with their plans to start their condensed schedule on time.

“That took out that we can’t play contact sports,” said VHSL Executive Director John “Billy” Haun. “That opened the door for us to go through with the Championship +1 model seasons that we have been working on since August. We had that model, we have stayed true to that model, and that change allowed us to make sure we can move forward with that.”

As of now, the high school sports season is set to begin December 7 with winter sports practices. That is, as long as their is no changes.