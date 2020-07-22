VHSL declares high school soccer a high risk contact sport

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (WDVM) — After initially announcing it as a low/moderate risk contact sport, the Virginia High School League declared Tuesday that soccer will now be considered a high risk contact sport.

This change came after the NCAA made the change, declaring soccer a high risk contact sport. The change has a big change in the decision process of the VHSL. If the VHSL were to choose model 2, soccer, along with lacrosse, would not play this school year. Model 2 was the model where the spring and fall high school sports seasons would flip.

The VHSL’s final decision on which model they will choose will be on July 27th.