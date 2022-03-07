NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — On Monday, our remaining four teams in NOVA squared off against one another in the VHSL Class 6 State Semifinals, with the winners advancing to the state finals at the Seigel Center in Richmond on Friday.

Madison at Robinson (Girls’ Basketball)

The returning back-to-back state champions showed why they have been the team to beat all season. Madison got out to a 15-3 lead in the first, and was able to increase that lead over the remaining three quarters.

The Arnolie twins weren’t the only ones putting points up, and that’s what makes the Warhawks tough to beat as they take care of Robinson 49-27 to advance to their third straight state final.

Madison will take on Osbourn Park at 12:30pm, a rematch of a regular season game from this year in which the Warhawks won 53-35.

South Lakes at Hayfield (Boys’ Basketball)

The top two teams in NOVA all season long, and it was only right for them to meet in the state semis. The Seahawks kept it within single digits early in the third, but the Hawks went on a big run to put the game away.

Juniors Greg Jones and David King had solid performances yet again, King finishing with 16 points, as the Hayfield defeats South Lakes 67-48. The Hawks improve to 31-0, and will look to win their first state championship on Friday against Battlefield at 2:30pm.