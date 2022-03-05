NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Eight local teams remain in Class 6, with all eight teams facing off against each other.

Langley vs. Robinson (Girls’ Basketball)

A tough battle between the 6C Champs Robinson and the 6D runners-up Langley. Can anyone slow down Caroline Shimp and Georgia Simonsen for the Rams? Langley nearly pulls off the upset, but Robinson advances to the state semis, defeating the Saxons 36-32.

Fairfax vs. South Lakes (Boys’ Basketball)

The Seahawks were too much for the Lions defensively. Whenever South Lakes needed a stop down the stretch, they were able to get it. They take down Fairfax 48-37 to advance to the semis.

More Final Scores from NOVA

In the other VHSL Class 6 State Quarterfinals in NOVA, the returning back-to-back state champions Madison was able to take care of business at home, defeating Edison 46-30. The Warhawks girls will travel to Robinson on Monday night to decide who will represent northern Virginia in the state final.

On the boys side, Washington-Liberty gave undefeated Hayfield all they had. The Generals trailed 47-43 late in the fourth, but were unable to come any closer. The Hawks move on, defeating W-L 59-51, and improving to 30-0.