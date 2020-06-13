VHSL announces that schools can begin out-of-season practices Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (WDVM) — The Virginia High School League (VHSL), in alignment with Governor Northam’s “Virginia return to school” plan, announced they have cleared the way for schools to begin out-of-season practice activities beginning Monday.

With this decision being made, the VHSL also suspended the summer dead period for the 2020 summer only.

Something to note, before any out of season activity can begin, all schools must submit health plans to the Virginia Department of Education outlining compliance with Virginia Department of Health and CDC mitigation strategies.

“Our student-athletes have been out for over three months,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “Conditioning and acclimation will be critical as coaches and athletes prepare for the upcoming fall season.”

To see the full press release, go to vhsl.org.