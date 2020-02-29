Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
29°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Maryland
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
Veterans Voices
DC Bureau
National
Black History Month
Coronavirus
Elections
Cold Case Investigations
inFOCUS
Border Report Tour
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Ag News
CMA Awards
Top Stories
MDOT MVA Celebrates 3 Million Real ID Transactions
Video
Dealing with masks and the Coronavirus
Video
Fighting to save MiLB and Frederick Keys
Video
Man found with nearly 50 lbs of drugs in his trunk
Video
Weather
Local Forecast
Weather or Not
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Eye on the Storm
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
The Big Game
High School Football Schedules
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Home for the Holidays
WDVM’s Remarkable Women of 2020
Weis Day of Giving Telethon
The Mel Robbins Show
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Cirque D’Or Tickets Sweepstakes
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VA North Region Final: Washington-Liberty vs. Centreville
Sports
by:
Grace Grill
Posted:
Feb 29, 2020 / 01:45 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 29, 2020 / 01:45 AM EST
CLIFTON, Va
Final: Centreville 51, Washington-Liberty 43
Trending Stories
Correctional officer charged with second-degree rape of inmate
Video
Man found with nearly 50 lbs of drugs in his trunk
Video
Frederick man indicted in connection to multiple burglaries
Video
UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting near WVU campus
Video
TV Schedule
Tweets by WDVMTV