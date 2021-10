Urbana Hawks celebrate after taking the first set over Linganore

NEW MARKET, Md. (WDVM) – The Urbana Hawks volleyball team came out firing against the Linganore Lancers, sweeping them 3-0 on the road.

The Hawks jumped out to an early 10 point lead in the first set, 14-4, before holding onto their lead all the way through the first set.

Don’t miss out on Thursday’s Dig Pink game against Urbana! Come out to support the team and to help raise funds and awareness for Breast Cancer💗🎀 #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth @LancerInsider @Hanlon_FCPS pic.twitter.com/SoD4AjurB8 — Linganore Lance FCPS🍁🎃🍂👻 (@LHSJournalism) October 5, 2021

This game was special for the Lancers’ community, as they hosted their “Dig Pink” night, to raise funds and for Breast Cancer Awareness month.