IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – Urbana boys’ lacrosse fell in it’s home opener on Tuesday night, 13-5 to Sherwood.

“You know we got a lot of guys that [are making] their first varsity start ever,” said Hawks head coach, Gavin Donahue after the game. “As a coaching staff, we know there’s going to be some growing pains and we just gotta keep coming to work every day in practice and getting better every day, and by the end of the season, be playing our best lacrosse.”

Those growing pains refer to the Hawks’ five offensive weapons that they lost last season to graduation – all five of those players of which went on to play Division I lacrosse.