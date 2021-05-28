Urbana softball swoop through Walkersville Lions

Walkersville, Md. (WDVM) — Walkersville softball versus Urbana with Urbana starting with a heavy lead.

Maggie hummer hits this deep into left field over the fence for a double allowing Char Payne the run in score. Urbana defense was just as strong look at this play from Sydney Clark reaching for the ball and catches it right before she ends up hitting the fence. Urbana still strong with Cici Bullock hitting this left field lions fall to grab the ball which bring Olvia Perera in to score.

Urbana wins this 8 to 2 against Walkersville.