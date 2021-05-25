Urbana Hawks host “Decision Day Ceremony” for their student-athletes

IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The Urbana Hawks community came out in droves, as the athletic department hosted their “Decision Day Ceremony”; to celebrate the accomplishments of their student-athletes.
30 different athletes shared the stage at Legacy Field, as the school celebrated their achievement of playing at the collegiate level. According to information from the athletic department; these athletes earned over $1 million in athletic scholarships, and $2 million in academic scholarships.
A list of all the athletes that were celebrated in this ceremony:
- Brooke Alban – Gymnastics at West Virginia University
- Emily Arnold – Women’s Lacrosse at Grove City College
- Ella Auderset – Track and Field at University of North Carolina
- Rayah Burge – Volleyball at Nyack College
- Sydney Clark – Softball at Catholic University
- Jadelyn Coleman – Women’s Lacrosse at High Point University
- Bennett Elgin – Golf at York College
- Joey Galloway – Baseball at Salisbury University
- Maggie Goodwin – Field Hockey at Virginia Commonwealth University
- Heidi Hartje – Gymnastics at West Virginia University
- Avery Hines – Women’s Lacrosse at Stony Brook University
- Kyle Howes – Football at Susquehanna University
- Jordan Hyde – Rowing at Washington College
- Jack Jozwiak – Men’s Lacrosse at University of Delaware
- Jason Jozwiak – Men’s Lacrosse at University of Delaware
- Eric Kolar – Men’s Lacrosse at University of Maryland
- Jason Kolar – Men’s Lacrosse at University of Delaware
- Ben Malley – Football at Salisbury University
- Cullen McKay – Men’s Lacrosse at St. Mary’s College
- Austin McMahon – Men’s Lacrosse at Long Island University
- Zoe Nelson – Field Hockey at Ohio Wesleyan University
- Emma Purcell – Field Hockey at McDaniel College
- Emma Regan – Women’s Lacrosse at Le Moyne College
- Cameron Rosales – Football at Bridgewater College
- Spencer Rupinta – Softball at Virginia Wesleyan University
- Julian Samonte – Baseball at Dundalk Community College
- Maddie Sheffield – Women’s Soccer at Hood College
- Hailey Smith – Basketball at University of Illinois
- Makala Thompson – Volleyball at Stevenson University
- Natalie Voorhees – Women’s Lacrosse at University of Pittsburgh
- Ashlyn White – Field Hockey at Randolph Macon
- Teagan Wootton – Cheerleading at Towson University