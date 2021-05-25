Urbana Hawks host “Decision Day Ceremony” for their student-athletes

IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The Urbana Hawks community came out in droves, as the athletic department hosted their “Decision Day Ceremony”; to celebrate the accomplishments of their student-athletes.

30 different athletes shared the stage at Legacy Field, as the school celebrated their achievement of playing at the collegiate level. According to information from the athletic department; these athletes earned over $1 million in athletic scholarships, and $2 million in academic scholarships.

A list of all the athletes that were celebrated in this ceremony: