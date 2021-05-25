Urbana Hawks host “Decision Day Ceremony” for their student-athletes

IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The Urbana Hawks community came out in droves, as the athletic department hosted their “Decision Day Ceremony”; to celebrate the accomplishments of their student-athletes.

30 different athletes shared the stage at Legacy Field, as the school celebrated their achievement of playing at the collegiate level. According to information from the athletic department; these athletes earned over $1 million in athletic scholarships, and $2 million in academic scholarships.

A list of all the athletes that were celebrated in this ceremony:

  • Brooke Alban – Gymnastics at West Virginia University
  • Emily Arnold – Women’s Lacrosse at Grove City College
  • Ella Auderset – Track and Field at University of North Carolina
  • Rayah Burge – Volleyball at Nyack College
  • Sydney Clark – Softball at Catholic University
  • Jadelyn Coleman – Women’s Lacrosse at High Point University
  • Bennett Elgin – Golf at York College
  • Joey Galloway – Baseball at Salisbury University
  • Maggie Goodwin – Field Hockey at Virginia Commonwealth University
  • Heidi Hartje – Gymnastics at West Virginia University
  • Avery Hines – Women’s Lacrosse at Stony Brook University
  • Kyle Howes – Football at Susquehanna University
  • Jordan Hyde – Rowing at Washington College
  • Jack Jozwiak – Men’s Lacrosse at University of Delaware
  • Jason Jozwiak – Men’s Lacrosse at University of Delaware
  • Eric Kolar – Men’s Lacrosse at University of Maryland
  • Jason Kolar – Men’s Lacrosse at University of Delaware
  • Ben Malley – Football at Salisbury University
  • Cullen McKay – Men’s Lacrosse at St. Mary’s College
  • Austin McMahon – Men’s Lacrosse at Long Island University
  • Zoe Nelson – Field Hockey at Ohio Wesleyan University
  • Emma Purcell – Field Hockey at McDaniel College
  • Emma Regan – Women’s Lacrosse at Le Moyne College
  • Cameron Rosales – Football at Bridgewater College
  • Spencer Rupinta – Softball at Virginia Wesleyan University
  • Julian Samonte – Baseball at Dundalk Community College
  • Maddie Sheffield – Women’s Soccer at Hood College
  • Hailey Smith – Basketball at University of Illinois
  • Makala Thompson – Volleyball at Stevenson University
  • Natalie Voorhees – Women’s Lacrosse at University of Pittsburgh
  • Ashlyn White – Field Hockey at Randolph Macon
  • Teagan Wootton – Cheerleading at Towson University

