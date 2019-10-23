Urbana girls soccer relying on roster depth in playoffs

IJAMSVILLE, Md.

Urbana is coming off of a tough loss in the CMC title game to Middletown, but the Hawks are now focused on the start of their playoff run Wednesday night against Gaithersburg.

In his second year in charge of the Hawks, head coach Keith Baur lead his team to a 10-2-2 regular season record and now finds himself coaching against his former team in the first round of playoffs.

While the loss to Middletown stings, Urbana understands that it doesn’t define what this team is capable of, and that the playoffs essentially mean the start to a new season. A new season that the Hawks are prepared to make a run at with the experience that is on their roster.