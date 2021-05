IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The Urbana Hawks girl’s lacrosse team made up their game against the Walkersville Lions, picking up in the second half, and picking up an 18-3 win over the Lions.

The Hawks led 10-0 when the second half started, before the Lions scored two quick goals to start their second half comeback.

Urbana would buckle down, and use their speed against the Lions, to overwhelm them on offense for the win.