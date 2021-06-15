Urbana girl’s lacrosse dominate against Chesapeake, excited for 3A state semifinal against C. Milton Wright

IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – Picking up right where they left off, the Urbana girl’s lacrosse team locked in their spot in the 3A state semifinals, after beating Chesapeake 21-1.

The Hawks continued their game against Chesapeake, with 3:31 left in the first half; after the game was postponed due to lightning, and thunderstorms.

Senior Natalie Voorhees led the Hawks in total points, with six goals, and four assists. She was backed up by senior Avery Hines, who had five goals, and three assists; and junior Kasey Beach, who had four goals.

For Urbana, their next day comes less than 24 hours after their game against Chesapeake; when they host #3 C. Milton Wright in the 3A State semifinals, at 5:30 PM on Legacy Field.

“This is the first time anyone on our team has gone this far into playoffs, each time we’ve lost before regionals, so I think the nerves all got to us, but they were kind of ‘happy/excited’ jitters.” said Natalie Voorhees, “I think we all knew coming into this, these next few games are going to be really tough, but we’re going to bring everything to it.”

The Mustangs are coming into the semifinal matchup as the #3 seed in the bracket, with a 10-1 record heading into states. C.M Wright last beat Towson H.S. 14-10 in the state quarterfinals.

“Of course we would have loved to practice today, to prep for tomorrow, but we kind of met before, discussed things, and went into today [against Chesapeake]; using the second half, pretending it was 0-0, pretending it was a different gameplan, so I was super proud of how the girl’s executed.