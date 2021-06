IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The Urbana girl’s lacrosse team dominate in their 3A West Region I title game over Tuscarora, beating the Titans 21-7.

So proud of these girls! Regional Champs❤️ #TogetherWeAdvance pic.twitter.com/fSPuN3COLP — Coach Lewis – Urbana Girls Lax (@UHSgirlslax) June 12, 2021