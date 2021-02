IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – After trading buckets, back and forth, early in the first quarter; the Urbana Hawks girl’s basketball team moved the ball quicker, and faster up the floor, to create separation between them and Linganore, beating them 61-38.

The momentum of the first half changed, after Alanna Tate hit a buzzer beater from the wing, with a stepback triple to extend the Hawks’ lead.