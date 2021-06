IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The Urbana boy’s lacrosse team dominate in their title game against Tuscarora, beating them 20-8 to win the 3A West Region I title.

Early on, the Titans kept it close between the two teams, only trailing by one goal early in the first period. But then Urbana’s twin duo Jack, and Jason Jozwiak capitalized on their chances, and opened the Hawks’ lead.