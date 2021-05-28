Urbana baseball pick up win on the road Walkersville

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Walkersville, Md. (WDVM) — Heading over to Walkersville baseball hosting the Urbana Hawks.

Urbana starting strong with Brendan Yagesh gettting a clean hit into the outfield which allows Julian Sammonte to get the first run for Urbana. This time Reese Prahl finds the same spot as Brendan did before speaking of Brendan he’s bringing in Urbana’s second of the night. Lions still working to catch up this play Urbanas De Rossi throws one wide then Lions steal second and James Shipe riskes it and scores on the sliding play.

Urbana end up winning this game 6 to 3 against Walkersville.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Trending Stories

12SportsZone Twitter