Urbana baseball pick up win on the road Walkersville

Walkersville, Md. (WDVM) — Heading over to Walkersville baseball hosting the Urbana Hawks.

Urbana starting strong with Brendan Yagesh gettting a clean hit into the outfield which allows Julian Sammonte to get the first run for Urbana. This time Reese Prahl finds the same spot as Brendan did before speaking of Brendan he’s bringing in Urbana’s second of the night. Lions still working to catch up this play Urbanas De Rossi throws one wide then Lions steal second and James Shipe riskes it and scores on the sliding play.

Urbana end up winning this game 6 to 3 against Walkersville.