Undefeated teams Northwest and Quince Orchard set to face off in potential game of the year

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Something has got to give on Friday night. Northwest and Quince Orchard will both put their 7-0 records to the test against each other in the WDVM Sports Connection game of the week, which has the potential to be the game of the year.

“Every year it’s a big game, it’s circled on their calendar and our calendar,” Quince Orchard football head coach John Kelley said. “It’s one of the reasons you work as hard as you do all summer long, is the opportunity to play in games like this.”

The Cougars are averaging just under 40 points per game this season. The Jaguars are averaging about 39 points per game and have given up just 23 points all season, posting five shutouts.

“I feel like everybody knows how good the defense is. And it’s just another challenge on Friday night. They have a good offense, offensive line,” Northwest football head coach Travis Hawkins, who graduated from Quince Orchard, said. “They do a lot of different things on offense that we’ll have to prepare for, but at the end of the day it’s football and I’m gonna have my guys ready to go, and hopefully post another shut out.”

The two teams met in the shortened Spring season, QO won 7-0. In 2019, the Jags stunned QO in the state semifinals. Before that, Northwest hadn’t won the matchup since 2015.

“It would mean a lot,” Northwest senior linebacker, offensive lineman and kicker/punter Noah Vich said. “I’ve never beat QO, in the regular season, all four years I’ve been here and just beating them on our home field too I haven’t beat them on our home field yet so it’ll be great.”

The game time has been moved up from 6:30 p.m. Friday to 4:30 p.m. The schools announced the move Wednesday as a decision with safety in mind. Last Friday, violent fights broke out during the Northwest-Seneca Valley game at Seneca, causing the game to end a quarter early.

“It’s real big I mean like this makes the world,” Quince Orchard senior wide receiver and Syracuse commit Donovan Brown said. “Whoever wins is gonna make the world go crazy, so I expect a lot of people to be there. I think we’re ready. But let’s hope they’re ready.”

The winner of Friday’s game will own an 8-0 record and be in the driver’s seat for home field advantage in the regional playoffs. They’ll also have plenty of bragging rights.