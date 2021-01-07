UMD women’s basketball tops Michigan St., 93-87

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WDVM) – The No. 12 Maryland women’s basketball team beat Michigan State 93-87 on Thursday night. The win moved Maryland to sole possession of the Big Ten as they won their 21st straight Big Ten game.

Ashley Owusu and Chloe Bibby led the team with 20 points each and Katie Benzan added 19 points.

“Being the great team that Michigan State is, undefeated to this point. I thought they just came out in the second half and had a ton of energy and played really really well. I mean they hit a ton of threes. We were struggling between the threes and off the balance,” head coach Brenda Frese said. “I loved that we weathered the storm. Any time you can go on the road and get a win like this at Michigan State is huge and I thought Ashley [Owusu] continued to be Ashley.”