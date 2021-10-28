UMD women’s basketball star juniors preparing to help lead team to success

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland women’s basketball returns nearly its entire team for the 2021-22 season, from last season.

The experienced roster features three graduate students who were seniors last season and four juniors. Two of the returning juniors are guards Ashley Owusu and Diamond Miller, the team’s top two scorers last year, who are both in the starting lineup.

“Now with two years of experience, you talk about the you know, first year for them to go through an NCAA tournament,” Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese said. “So we’re thrilled to be able to have them with their return and really for us, we’re really kind of concentrating on pushing them to be better leaders, you know, bigger leaders as they go into their third year.”

In the 2020-21 season, Owusu and Miller combined for 35.2 points per game.

“We know our strengths and weaknesses which can help us in the game so we’ve got one more year under our belt of knowing each other, which is really huge,” Miller said. “Connections and everything is key. So just having those connections with these girls is a lot of fun. And you can see like in our practices, we’re clicking.”

With two seasons under their belt, the duo is preparing to step up as leaders and continue to make an impact on the court this season.

It is just a continuation,” Owusu said. “You know, our season didn’t end the way we wanted it to last year so we’re coming back, you know what a chip on our shoulder and a fire lit under us to come back and be better.”