UMD women’s basketball dominates JMU, 101-59

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – On Saturday, Maryland women’s basketball defeated James Madison, 101-59.

The Terps took advantage of their non-conference game against the Dukes, which is their last game on the schedule before they face Penn State on New Year’s eve on the road. The Terps previously scheduled game against Ohio State on Wednesday was postponed.

“We’ll take this win to sit on for the next 11 days to going in to the holidays so we thank our players for that,” head coach Brenda Frese said. “But you know at the same point, I know we’ll get after it with film and continue to show areas where we can improve and we always keep that pulse and that focus on practice. So again, it’s just making our practices as competitive as we can for the games and knowing that the rest of the way out is conference play.”

JMU outscored Maryland 19-16 in the first quarter, but the Terps took control of the game in the second, outscoring the Dukes 29-8. Maryland did not look back after that.

Sophomore guard Ashley Owusu led all players with 19 points and added 8 rebounds and 7 assists. Sophomore guard Diamond Miller scored 18 points, while three Terps posted double-doubles. Senior forward and guard Chloe Bibby was one of them, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.