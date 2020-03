MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rookie Ja Morant had 27 points and matched his season high with 14 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies snapped a five-game losing streak with a 105-88 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 22 points and 20 rebounds as the Grizzlies helped their chances of keeping the final playoff spot in the West. Memphis entered the night two games up over the New Orleans Pelicans.