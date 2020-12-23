UMD men’s basketball earns 84-71 win over La Salle

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Mark Turgeon said this week that he wanted to see improvement from the Maryland men’s basketball team against La Salle.

They may not be exactly where their coach wants, but an 84-71 win is a positive result for the Terps. With the win, Maryland improves to 5-2 overall on the season.

“We didn’t shoot it great. So we had 84 points and we were 7/28, if we’re 11/28 then we have 96 points,” Turgeon said. “So it’s really, we’re really close, we’re not there yet but we’re getting close.”

Despite shooting 4-of-11 from the field, junior guard Eric Ayala scored a career high 23 points in the win.

Junior guard Aaron Wiggins added 15 points and 9 rebounds. Wiggins sparked a 10-0 run to close out the first half, giving Maryland a 40-25 lead at the break.

La Salle kept things close in the second half, shrinking the Terps lead to as much as seven points, but Maryland closed out the game with highlight reel plays – Ayala lobbed an alley oop to sophomore Hakeem Hart who converted the slam and sophomore Donta Scott scored on a thunderous putback posterizing dunk.

“I definitely think we’re getting there,” Wiggins said. “I think we’re right where we want to be for the most part. We still got a couple things to work on in terms of being prepared for Big Ten play.”

As Maryland celebrates the win, they know the competition only gets tougher in the Big Ten.

“You know this is a new team. We had a lot of new players. Our chemistry is getting stronger,” Ayala said. “Each practice, each game, we kind of get a feel for each other more and more. It makes it easier for us to go out there and play with each other.”

Maryland will face Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana, for a 2:30 p.m. tip on Christmas day.