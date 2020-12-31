UMD MBB preparing to host No. 16 Michigan on New Year’s eve

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The tide has turned for the Maryland men’s basketball team after an impressive upset win at No. 6 Wisconsin.

“We talked about it before we left the locker room the other night,” Maryland men’s basketball head coach Mark Turgeon said. “I was like, you’re gonna enjoy it, but guys we gotta wake up and we’re still 1-2 in league play, we’re coming home, we’re getting better. You guys have seen the growth since the Clemson game.”

Maryland will try to carry that success into New Year’s Eve. The Terps will welcome No. 16 Michigan to the Xfinity Center. The Wolverines are undefeated and will present a test for Maryland as they try to move up in the Big Ten standings.

“We enjoyed the win, we definitely looked over some stuff that we could’ve improved on to maybe make the win easier, but we know that we have to move on. We’ve got a big game tomorrow,” Senior guard Darryl Morsell said Wednesday.

It will be a challenge for Maryland, but one that Turgeon and his team says they’re ready for.

“We know what we’re capable of and we know what we can go out there and do,” sophomore forward Donta Scott said. “So as long as we stick to the gameplan and have each other’s backs, it should be no pressure for us to just try and keep that going.”

Maryland’s game against Michigan tips off at 8 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.