UMD MBB hoping to beat No. 17 Minnesota on the road

Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon stands on the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland men’s basketball team may be 2-6 in Big Ten play, but those two wins have both come on the road playing ranked opponents.

The Terps will try to win their third game in the conference Saturday afternoon at No. 17 Minnesota. Maryland will be trying to rebound from a blowout 87-63 loss to No. 7 Michigan on Tuesday. Maryland’s game against Minnesota tips off at 2:00 p.m.

“We watched 37 clips the other day of bad defense at Michigan. So hopefully you don’t have to watch 37 clips after the Minnesota game,” head coach Mark Turgeon said. “But, you gotta learn from that right? And then they gotta respond from it. And they responded from it in practice. We’ll see if they respond from it in the game.”

Minnesota is the only team to beat Michigan this season and has not lost a game at home. Despite that, the Terps are confident, as they prepare to battle the Gophers.

“We really have nothing to lose. We’re just going out there to compete and give it our all,” junior forward Jairus Hamilton said. “We haven’t had the season that we wanted to have so far, but that doesn’t mean the season is over today. We still have an opportunity to go out there and compete and another chance and opportunity to go out there and give it our all, and so that’s what we’re going to do tomorrow.”

Maryland’s upcoming home game against No. 10 Wisconsin, which was previously scheduled for Saturday, January 30, will now be played on Wednesday, January 27, with a 9 p.m. tip. One of Maryland’s Big Ten wins came on December 28 at then No. 6 Wisconsin, 70-64.