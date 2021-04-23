UMD grad raising money for Cystic Fibrosis research

PHILADELPHIA (WDVM) – A former University of Maryland men’s lacrosse manager is raising money for an important cause that also affects him.

Tommy Brophy has cystic fibrosis and started a new medicine called Trikafta more than a year ago. Brophy tells WDVM that Trikafta has tremendously improved his health, but says that 10 percent of people with CF are not helped by the medication. He says it’s even more important to raise money for CF research because of that.

“”We need to keep doing research to help that population of CF patients and to try to find better treatments or a cure in the near future to get totally past this disease,” Brophy said.

Brophy, who graduated from Maryland in 2018, started his own CF Foundation Great Strides Walk as a freshman in college. Brophy held the walk each of his four years at Maryland, seeing an increase in participants each year and raising more than $100 thousand over four years.

“It’s a really great cause and I mean personally I’ve benefited so much from the research that they’ve done and the miracles that they’ve created and the lives that they’ve extended,” Brophy said. “It’s just something that I really encourage other people to support.”

Brophy currently lives in Philadelphia and his holding his seventh Great Strides Walk this year, but virtually for the second straight year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brophy plans to run a 5K for this year’s walk and has set a goal of $10 thousand raised.

Brophy says anyone can take part in the walk. You can donate and get involved by visiting this link.