UMD Football emphasizing mental health

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – It is mental health awareness week and Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley is using that as a lesson.

As the team prepares for its season, Locksley is stressing the importance of mental health.

“As we find, the more I’m dealing with kids, especially going through the pandemic and COVID, the mental health of these guys is really really important, their lifestyles have changed because of COVID,” Locksley said. “We want to do everything that we can and I’m fortunate that the administration has provided the resources for our players to utilize if in fact they do feel like they’re going through things.”

Locksley said Wednesday that as a parent who has had a child deal with mental health, he feels its important for him to support his players as not just a coach, but as a parent as well.