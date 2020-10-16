UMD football eager to play, season opener a week away

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – One week from today, the University of Maryland is scheduled to take the field at Northwestern.

“Based on how 2020 has been for all of us , I am on pins and needles,” head coach Mike Locksley said. “I mean, we’re not gonna take it for granted. We’re not gonna assume that we’ve arrived. It’s kind of like how you prepare to play a game. As we like to say, the hay is never in the barn until we kick it off. I continue to remain very cautiously optimistic that we can continue to move forward with our preparation.”

It will be surreal in a year that has had some ups and many downs.

“To finally know that this target is set, you know October 24 is the set date and there’s no going back from that,” sophomore defensive back Nick Cross said. “It’s definitely exciting to be able to do that and go out there and compete. We’ve been waiting for this since last November when we left the field at Michigan State.”

The Terps are scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 24 in Evanston, Illinois.