U.S. Olympic boxer Troy Isley given Olympic homecoming celebration by community

ALEXANDRIA, Va (WDVM) — On Thursday, at the Charles Houston Rec Center in Alexandria, U.S. Olympic boxer Troy Isley was given an Olympic homecoming celebration by his community.

Music, food, and all types of games were at the event, as well as Troy himself. Troy signed autographs and took photos with fans and family.

In his Olympic debut, Troy was able to get a 5-0 win in the round of 32 in Tokyo, before dropping a tough 3-2 decision in the second round. Troy shared his experience from Tokyo at the event:

“I was nervous, nervous as heck before, said Troy. “I didn’t know what to do. I couldn’t stop moving around. I was really jittery, and then I got myself together. I pulled the first win out, the second one didn’t go my way, but after that, it was still a great experience.

The boxer went on to talk about what this means for his community making it to the Olympics:

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity to inspire hope during these tough times. I feel like the kids, they get to see a bigger picture of I can actually make it out as far as being stuck. They don’t feel like their big dreams are crushed because no one has done it before. So, now I have showed the way. I feel like kids believe they can make it out. I’m very happy that I can be that role model.”