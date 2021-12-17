Tyson Bagent wins 2021 Harlon Hill Trophy, becomes first Shepherd Ram to win award

Tyson Bagent hugging his grandfather, who he dedicated his season to, after winning the 2021 Harlon Hill Trophy.

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) – After a record-breaking year, junior quarterback Tyson Bagent won the 2021 Harlon Hill Trophy, given to the MVP of NCAA Division II football. Bagent is the first Shepherd Ram to win the award.

“I mean that’s kind of the thing that is so crazy. I grew up in Shepherdstown, I’ve been coming to these games since I was eight.” said Bagent, when asked about the impact of being the first Ram winning the award. “I remember how awesome it was to watch the games. So to think that I’m the only one to come here and win this award, it’s crazy to think about it. And it’s super special, and I’m just super happy I was able to do it.”

The Martinsburg, West Virginia native led the Rams to a 13-2 finish, and an appearance in the national semifinals. Bagent completed 391 of 579 passes for 5,000 yards, and 53 touchdowns. He led all NCAA Division II in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and points responsible for (338).

“I think they got the right guy, and I’m really proud of him.” said Head Coach Ernie McCook. “I’m happy for him, his family, and our football team. My phone was blowing up with text messages, as our team congratulated Tyson, but that’s who he is.”

Bagent received 169 total points; 63 points clear of Nebraska-Kearney quarterback TJ Davis. He tallied 44 first-place votes and he appeared on 66 of the 89 ballots.

“I was extremely happy to have my friends, family, and coaches here.” said Bagent, “That was special. And really just everybody is happy, I’m happy I made everybody proud, and really that was my goal.”

Across all NCAA Divisions, he produced just the ninth 5,000 passing yard season, and the second in NCAA Division II history. Bagent is just 3,888 yards away from breaking Bo Cordell’s record for all-time passing yards in NCAA Division II football history.

“He is the foundation of our team for 2022, and we’re looking forward to getting the work after the holidays.” said McCook.

Bagent will be honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club awards banquet on Friday, January 14, 2022.