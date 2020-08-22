Two George Mason student athletes raise money for societal injustices

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — George Mason student athletes’ Natalya Moody and Jaylen Simmons helped raise over $7,000 for the Push for Justice fundraiser.

All of the money will be going to Hinesight, a Fredericksburg organization that addresses generational poverty in communities through family empowerment. For each dollar raised, Moody and Simmons, along with four other individuals, would have to push a weighted conditioning sled that many yards.

Moody and Simmons aren’t looking to stop there, as they are continuing to find ways to stay involved outside of this fundraiser.

“We don’t want this to be a trend,” said Simmons. “We want this to be lasting a very long time. We want to continue the uncomfortable conversation.”

“We’ve already had a couple of meetings,” said Moody. “Kind of tried putting together ways that we can educate the athletes, educate Mason as a whole, and using our platform as student athletes here at Mason to see what we can do.”