Two former WFT employees deliver letter, urging owners to release report from investigation

Ana Nunez, a former employee of the Washington Football Team, speaks to reporter during the NFL football owners meeting in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Two former Washington Football Team employees hand-delivered a letter at the NFL Fall meetings in New York City, addressed to all 32 owners, urging them to release the findings from the Beth Wilkinson report into the franchise.

Former employees Melanie Coburn, and Ana Nunez gave the letter to the front desk at the Intercontinental New York Barclay hotel in midtown Manhattan, according to the Washington Post. Signed by 12 former team employees, the letter calls for “transparency” from the league, and that the league needs to stop “preserving misogynist and abusive structures” and start “reckoning with its cultural problems,”, specifically highlighting Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder.

“The NFL should not be allowed to encourage employees to come forward at great personal and professional risk to speak to investigators, only to sweep the results of that investigation under the rug,” Tuesday’s letter to owners said. “Coach Gruden’s resignation was certainly appropriate, but the larger systemic problems remain. Indeed, it it telling that after such a wide-ranging, exhaustive investigation into the culture of WFT and its owner, the only person to be held accountable is the coach of another team.”

“We are calling on you to demand that the NFL make the findings public,” the letter asks of owners. “We are calling you to do the right thing.”

This news comes after last Thursday, two House Democrats sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, asking the league to provide the findings from the report to Congress.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league has received the letter and shares the committee’s “concern that all workplaces should be free from any form of harassment and discrimination. We look forward to speaking to her office soon.”

The Washington Football Team hired lawyer Beth Wilkinson in the summer of 2020 to look into allegations of sexual harassment and other improper conduct within the organization. The league later took over that investigation and fined the team $10 million in July and said the culture at the club was “toxic” and ownership and senior officials paid little attention to sexual harassment and other workplace issues.

“The NFL’s lack of transparency about the problems it recently uncovered raise questions about the seriousness with which it has addressed bigotry, racism, sexism, and homophobia — setting troubling precedent for other workplaces,” the letter said.

Owner Dan Snyder has stepped away from day-to-day operations, but there was no written report on Wilkinson’s inquiry. His wife, Tanya Snyder, has assumed day-to-day CEO duties in his place, and is representing ownership for the Washington Football Team in the NFL meetings in New York City.