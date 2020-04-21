Twitter reacts to first parts of ESPN’s Michael Jordan documentary

FILE – In this June 16, 1998, file photo, NBA Champions, from left: Ron Harper, Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan and coach Phil Jackson are joined on stage by Chicago Mayor Richard Daley, second from right, during a city-wide rally in Chicago to celebrate the Chicago Bulls 6th NBA championship. Jordan described his final NBA championship season with the Chicago Bulls as a “trying year.” “We were all trying to enjoy that year knowing it was coming to an end,” Jordan told Good Morning America on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser, File)

(WDVM) – On Sunday night, ESPN aired the first two parts to a 10 part documentary called “The Last Dance,” that focuses on Michael Jordan’s last season with Chicago Bulls and features never-before-seen footage.

Athletes, media and fans took to Twitter to express their excitement.

It inspired.

It sparked GOAT debate.

And it was everything people hoped it would be.

The original air date for the miniseries was set for June 2, 2020, but after the suspension of the NBA season, and all other sports, sports fans had been aching for any kind of sports related content.

ESPN had said in a statement that they have “heard the calls from fans asking us to move up the release date for this series, and we’re happy to announce that we’ve been able to accelerate the production schedule to do just that.”

ESPN will air two parts every Sunday with the final parts airing on May 17. Strong language is used in the documentary, so ESPN has “clean” version available on ESPN 2.

International viewers are able to watch on Netflix, where the episodes will be made available after they have aired in the United States.

ESPN (United States)

Date Part Time April 19 Part 1 9 p.m. ET April 19 Part 2 10 p.m. ET April 26 Part 3 9 p.m. ET April 26 Part 4 10 p.m. ET May 3 Part 5 9 p.m. ET May 3 Part 6 10 p.m. ET May 10 Part 7 9 p.m. ET May 10 Part 8 10 p.m. ET May 17 Part 9 9 p.m. ET May 17 Part 10 10 p.m. ET

Netflix (International)