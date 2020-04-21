Twitter reacts to first parts of ESPN’s Michael Jordan documentary

(WDVM) – On Sunday night, ESPN aired the first two parts to a 10 part documentary called “The Last Dance,” that focuses on Michael Jordan’s last season with Chicago Bulls and features never-before-seen footage.
Athletes, media and fans took to Twitter to express their excitement.
It inspired.
It sparked GOAT debate.
And it was everything people hoped it would be.
The original air date for the miniseries was set for June 2, 2020, but after the suspension of the NBA season, and all other sports, sports fans had been aching for any kind of sports related content.
ESPN had said in a statement that they have “heard the calls from fans asking us to move up the release date for this series, and we’re happy to announce that we’ve been able to accelerate the production schedule to do just that.”
ESPN will air two parts every Sunday with the final parts airing on May 17. Strong language is used in the documentary, so ESPN has “clean” version available on ESPN 2.
International viewers are able to watch on Netflix, where the episodes will be made available after they have aired in the United States.
ESPN (United States)
|Date
|Part
|Time
|April 19
|Part 1
|9 p.m. ET
|April 19
|Part 2
|10 p.m. ET
|April 26
|Part 3
|9 p.m. ET
|April 26
|Part 4
|10 p.m. ET
|May 3
|Part 5
|9 p.m. ET
|May 3
|Part 6
|10 p.m. ET
|May 10
|Part 7
|9 p.m. ET
|May 10
|Part 8
|10 p.m. ET
|May 17
|Part 9
|9 p.m. ET
|May 17
|Part 10
|10 p.m. ET
Netflix (International)
|Date
|Part
|Time
|April 20
|Part 1
|12:01 a.m. PT
|April 20
|Part 2
|12:01 a.m. PT
|April 27
|Part 3
|12:01 a.m. PT
|April 27
|Part 4
|12:01 a.m. PT
|May 4
|Part 5
|12:01 a.m. PT
|May 4
|Part 6
|12:01 a.m. PT
|May 11
|Part 7
|12:01 a.m. PT
|May 11
|Part 8
|12:01 a.m. PT
|May 18
|Part 9
|12:01 a.m. PT
|May 18
|Part 10
|12:01 a.m. PT