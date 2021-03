Julia Slivka launches for a spike, that would give Tuscarora the first set over Frederick.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – The Tuscarora volleyball team wins it in straight sets, over the Frederick Cadets on the road.

The Cadets built an early 6-4 lead; before their momentum was killed by the Titans. Kinsley Taylor carved out a lead for the Titans, off the strength of her serves.

