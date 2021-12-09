Tuscarora product, Jordan Addison, named winner of 2021 Biletnikoff Award

Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) plays against Miami during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WDVM) – Former Tuscarora football, and current University of Pittsburgh wide receiver, Jordan Addison, was named the winner of the 2021 Fred Biletnikoff Award during ESPN’s live telecast of The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday night.

The Biletnikoff Award is presented to the top receiver in college football.

“This is an absolutely incredible honor,” Addison told Pitt Athletics. “Every day at our practice facility I walk past the Biletnikoff Award trophies won by Larry Fitzgerald and Antonio Bryant. I always go up and put my hand on the trophy because it was my goal to one day win it. I am so humbled and blessed to join those all-time greats. I share this honor with all of my teammates, Coach [Pat Narduzzi] and my wide receivers coach, [Brennan Marion]. This is just as much their award as it is mine.”

FILE – Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Newly crowned Atlantic Coast Conference champion Pittsburgh headlines The Associated Press All-ACC teams and individual awards for the 2021 season. Addison was a unanimous first-team pick at receiver. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

Addison, in his sophomore season, has 93 receptions for 1,479 yards and 17 touchdowns for Pitt this season and is the third Pitt player to receive the award, joining Antonio Bryant (2000) and Larry Fitzgerald (2003), who, coincidently, were also sophomores the year they won.

Other finalists for the 2021 Biletnikoff Award were David Bell (Purdue) and Jameson Williams (Alabama).

Addison’s win ties the Panthers for the most Biletnikoff Award winners in the history of the award (since 1994) with Alabama and Oklahoma State.

Pitt will play No. 10 Michigan State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on December 30th.