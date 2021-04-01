Tuscarora Holds Off Catoctin 28-21

IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The Tuscarora and Catoctin football teams played each other Thursday night at Oakdale High School.

The Titans lead 14-13 headed into the fourth quarter, but would score two quick touchdowns.

Andrew Kramer handed it off to Ayivon Marshall who ran it in for an 18 yard touchdown to put the Titans up 21-13 with 6:16 left to play in the game.

Not even two minutes later, the Cougars would punt it to Hunter Thompson who returned it for a 56 yards touchdown which extended the Titans lead to 28-13 with 4:59 left.

Catoctin’s Dylan Click would connect with Connor Kock for a 31 yard touchdown pass with 1-23 left in the game, keeping hope alive, but the Titans we’re able to hold them off for the final minutes and change of the game, defeating Catoctin 28-21.

Highlights will be posted here after the 10 p.m. news.