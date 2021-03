Cali Cammarata celebrates with her teammates, after scoring the opening goal

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – The Tuscarora girl’s soccer team, wins it in dominant fashion over the Frederick Cadets, beating them 4-1.

Cali Cammarata scored the opening goal for the game, giving the Titans an early 1-0 lead.

Highlights will be added after the 10 P.M sportscast.