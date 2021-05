FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – The Tuscarora boy’s lacrosse team come out on top, over the Walkersville Lions, in what turned out to be a shootout between the two teams on the field. The Titans would be the Lions, 21-18.

Tuscarora would open things up early with a 5-0 lead, before Nico McDonough would get one back for the Lions.