Tuscarora boys basketball wins their first game back

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – While Frederick County high school basketball returned last week, the Tuscarora boys basketball team had to wait a little longer to take the court because of coronavirus protocols.

The Titans finally got to play Tuesday night, opening their season with a 57-43 win over Urbana. After trailing at the half, Tuscarora outscored Urbana 18-4 in the third quarter and closed things out. James Quinn led the team with 16 points.

Head coach Darryl Whiten says that patience off the court, translated to a win on it.

“Last night’s victory was just a huge blessing, because the dividends definitely paid off,” Whiten told WDVM on Wednesday. “We were very patient. When we had to stop, we couldn’t play. But we continued to just work on our games on our own. That game last night, was definitely a big win for us and a good win for our program.”

Whiten added that he is grateful to have his brother Dwayne Whiten Sr. coaching alongside him as an assistant and his nephew Dwayne Whiten Jr. coaching the junior varsity team.

Weather permitting, Tuscarora is scheduled to play two more games this season.