Tuscarora boys basketball playing for late teammate Will Enten

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – In February of 2020, Will Enten, who was a manager and player on the Tuscarora boys basketball team, passed away from cancer.

“His desire, his dream, was to be wearing a Titans uniform,” Tuscarora boys basketball head coach Darryl Whiten said.

To the team, Enten is still a huge part of them.

“What an inspiring individual and these guys are still living off of that,” Whiten told WDVM. “Our warmup tops say Will Strong, so you know they’re continuing to dedicate this season to them. Whether it’s one game, two games, or three games. They just want to go out and give it their all.”

Making Enten proud, the Titans took down Urbana in their first game of the season on Tuesday night, 57-43. It was a delayed start to the season for Tuscarora. They had to sit out the first week of the season because of Frederick County high school sports coronavirus protocols.



“We wanted to play for Will,” senior guard James Quinn said. “But just the thought of him in the back of our mind. I think it really affected us.”

Adding to the emotions, the win was the program’s first since Enten’s passing.

“We had lost seven straight games. They were winnable games,” Quinn said. “We lost fourth quarter, one point games. And it was just tough and I think it really affected us a lot more than people understand.”

The team is continuing to remember the impact that Enten had on them and the upstanding teammate that he was.

“Will was one of my first friends. You know energetic happy person and he introduced me to coach, introduced me to all of the teammates. He’s the right person to play for,” Quinn said.

Quinn organized an outside of school basketball team last year dedicated to Enten. The team has raised money for cancer research and retired his jersey and honored his family at a game last season.

“You would never know a day in your life that this kid was actually sick,” Whiten said. “One day we had open gym and he comes in to the gym in a wheelchair, just wanted to get shots up.”

Quinn says that Enten’s legacy will continue at Tuscarora for many years to come.



“To keep Will always in the back of our mind and for freshmen and sophomores that might not have known him, I try to let them know who he was and what he meant to us,” Quinn said.